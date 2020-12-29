12 injured in trailer-coach collision

A trailer-van collision caused injuries to twelve passengers near Nag Shah road here on Tuesday morning

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :A trailer-van collision caused injuries to twelve passengers near Nag Shah road here on Tuesday morning.

According to rescuers, all the injured were shifted to Nishtar hospital Multan soon after the incident.

Injured passengers included Riaz s/o Allah ditta, 35, Haqnawaz s/o noor Muhammad, 38, Muhammad Sagheer s/o Ghulam Akber,19, Imran Abbas, s/o Ghulam Abbas, 27, Ansar s/o Afzal, 30, Rizwan s/o Sajid, 16, Athar s/o Tahir Ali, 31, Ahad Hussain s/o Ahsan, 35, Qaiser Abbas s/o Rajab Ali, 33, Nazeer Ahmad s/o Ghulam Faid, 35, Sameeullah s/o Abdul Majeed, 33 and Bilal s/o Kareem Bukhsh, 4. All of them belonged to Nag Shah area.

Three injured persons were discharged from the hospital after first aid.