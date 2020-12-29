UrduPoint.com
12 Injured In Troller- Coach Collision

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 01:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 12 passengers were traveling by hi-ace coach got injured after hitting with a troller near Nag Shah road on Tuesday morning.

All of injured were shifted to Nishtar hospital Multan sharply by rescuers as soon as it was received information.

Injured persons included Riaz s/o Allah ditta, 35, Haqnawaz s/o noor Muhammad, 38, Muhammad Sagheer s/o Ghulam Akber,19, Imran Abbas, s/o Ghulam Abbas, 27, Ansar s/o Afzal, 30, Rizwan s/o Sajjid, 16, Athar s/o Tahir Ali, 31, Ahad Hussain s/o Ahsan, 35, Qaiser Abbas s/o Rajab Ali, 33, Nazeer Ahmad s/o Ghulam Faid, 35, Sameeullah s/o Abdul Majeed, 33 and Bilal s/o Kareem Bukhsh, 4. All were reported to be belonged to Nag Shah area.

Riaz, Haq Nawaz and Muhammad Sagheer were discharged from the hospital after providing them first aid as they succumbed to minor injuries.

