12 inspectors of Islamabad police promoted as DSP

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) 12 inspectors of Islamabad Police have been promoted as Deputy Superintendant Police (DSP) in grade-17.As per media reports, those who have been promoted include Khalid Mehmood Awan staff officer of IG , Shams Azhar, Abid Ikram, Majid Iqbal, Najib Shah, Hassan Raza, Tariq Mehmood, Tariq Iqbal, Ghulam Qasim, Ghulam Mustafa, Farooq Ahmad and Tanvir Ahmad.Most of the officers who have been promoted are already working as SDPO.