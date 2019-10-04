UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Inspectors Of Islamabad Police Promoted As DSP

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 01:00 PM

12 inspectors of Islamabad police promoted as DSP

2 inspectors of Islamabad Police have been promoted as Deputy Superintendant Police (DSP) in grade-17

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) 12 inspectors of Islamabad Police have been promoted as Deputy Superintendant Police (DSP) in grade-17.As per media reports, those who have been promoted include Khalid Mehmood Awan staff officer of IG , Shams Azhar, Abid Ikram, Majid Iqbal, Najib Shah, Hassan Raza, Tariq Mehmood, Tariq Iqbal, Ghulam Qasim, Ghulam Mustafa, Farooq Ahmad and Tanvir Ahmad.Most of the officers who have been promoted are already working as SDPO.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Media

Recent Stories

Emergency relief plan for 33rd national games chal ..

10 minutes ago

US Diplomats Pushed Ukraine to Investigate Burisma ..

10 minutes ago

Rs 14800 fine imposed on outlets for violating hyg ..

10 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close up on late bargain-hunting

10 minutes ago

Death Toll in An-12 Emergency Landing in Ukraine C ..

10 minutes ago

World no.1 Barty battles into China Open semi-fina ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.