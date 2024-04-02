12 Jail Officials Suspended
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Prison Sargodha region Saeed Ullah Gondal on Tuesday heard appeals of several jail officials and suspended 12 of them on different violations.
According to official sources, after completing case hearing process of show cause notices of several police officials, Saeed Ullah suspended 12 police officials and stopped their promotion process.
He heard 23 appeals of regional jail officials including Mianwali, Khushab, Shahpur and Bhakkar and suspended 12 officials after founding them guilty in cases. Some 127 appeals have been heard.
Saeed Ullah Gondal said that jail officials should perform their duties with devotion and determination and no negligence would be tolerated.
