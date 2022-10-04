12 jail wardens promoted

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Twelve head jail wardens in Bahawalpur region have been promoted as Chief Warden (OPS) with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to an official press release issued here, Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) Bahawalpur region, Malik Muhammad Shaukat Feroze Awan, has approved promotion of 12 head wardens to the post of Chief Warden (OSP) with immediate effect and until further orders.

In his statement, he hoped that new chief wardens would perform their duty honestly and efficiently.