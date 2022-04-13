12 kanal public land retrieved from occupants

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-IV retrieved 12 kanal public land from occupants on Wednesday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mohammad Shoaib carried out operation against encroachments made on official land in Sarband locality and demolished illegal constructions made on 12 kanal land.

The worth of retrieved land has been estimated to Rs 78 million.

Heavy contingent of police personnel was also deployed to avert any unpleasant incident.

The deputy commissioner has directed the officers of district administration to continue the anti-encroachment operations.

He said that indiscriminate anti-encroachment operation will continue in all localities of the district. He also warned forstern action against those re-erecting encroachments.