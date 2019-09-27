12 kanals land worth Rs1.26 bln recovered in Faisalabad

Anti-corruption establishment Faisalabad region retrieved 12 kanals state land worth Rs 1.26 billion from squatter

Official source said here on Friday that the team during action retrieved 4 kanals and 4 marlas state land worth Rs 588 millions occupied by Muhammad Jamil in chak no 120-JB,Sargodha road.

Separately,the team retrieved 8 kanals and 9 marlas state land worth Rs 676 millions occupied by Muhammad Tariq in Chak No 21-JB,Sargodha road.