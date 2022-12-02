UrduPoint.com

12 Kashmiris Martyred By Brutal Indian Troops In November

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2022 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 12 Kashmiris during the last month of November.

According to Kashmir Media Service, of those killed, five were martyred in fake encounters and in custody.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman, in a statement in Srinagar, appealed to the international community to play its role in the immediate release of thousands of Kashmiri detainees languishing in different jails of IIOJK. The spokesman urged the UN and global human rights organisations to send a joint team to occupied Kashmir to look for itself into the plight of Kashmiri people living under the shadow of Indian army guns.

The APHC said that the troops were killing innocent Kashmiris for promotions and rewards.

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti has endorsed the Israeli award-winning filmmaker Nadav Lapid's criticism of the controversial Bollywood movie 'The Kashmir Files'. In a tweet, he said, the movie was sheer propaganda promoted by the ruling Hindutva party to demonize Muslims, especially Kashmiris.

