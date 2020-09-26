12 kg hashish seized

Police claimed on Saturday to have seized 12 kg hashish worth millions of rupees from a car during a special checking near Pasrur

Car riders identified as Wakeel and Zaheer had concealed the contraband in secret cavities of the car. The police have arrested the accused.

Further investigation was underway.