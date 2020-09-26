UrduPoint.com
12 Kg Hashish Seized

Police claimed on Saturday to have seized 12 kg hashish worth millions of rupees from a car during a special checking near Pasrur

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Saturday to have seized 12 kg hashish worth millions of rupees from a car during a special checking near Pasrur.

Car riders identified as Wakeel and Zaheer had concealed the contraband in secret cavities of the car. The police have arrested the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

