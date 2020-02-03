UrduPoint.com
12 Kg Narcotics, Weapons Seized, 7 Arrested In Sargodha

Police have arrested seven accused and recovered massive quantity of narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested seven accused and recovered massive quantity of narcotics and weapons from them.

The police spokesman Monday said during operation against drug pushers and criminals, the Sahiwal police team headed by Inspector Abdul Hameed had stopped a vehicle (LXZ-970) at Sahiwal Chowk police check post and arrested two accused including Tanveer Ahmad s/o Muhammad Hayat and Muhammad Zahoor s/o Manzoor Ahmad of Bhalwal Tehsil.

Police recovered 12 kilogram Heroin from secret places of the vehicle.

While Laksian and Midh Ranjha police teams had arrested five accused including Ejaz s/o Nawaz, Atif s/o Bati, Waqas s/o Mukhtar, Muhammad Shahzad s/o Babar Ali and Ahmad s/o Shera and recovered three guns 12 bore, one kalashnikov and one rifle 223 bore from them.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

