12 Khwarij Killed, Six Soldiers Martyred In North & South Waziristan
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 07:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The security forces on Friday killed 12 Khwarij terrorists and six army troops were martyred in two different fierce encounters in North and South Waziristan districts on September 19 and 20.
According to the ISPR, on September 19, the movement of a group of seven terrorists, trying to infiltrate Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was detected by security forces in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District.
The infiltrators were surrounded, effectively engaged and after an intense fire exchange, all the seven Khwarij were sent to hell. A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from them, the ISPR said.
In the second incident in general area Ladha, South Waziristan District, a group of Khwarij attacked a security forces’ post. The army troops fought bravely, foiling the attempts of intrusion and killed five Khwarij. However, during intense exchange of fire, six sons of soil, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.
"Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji present in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthens our resolve," the ISPR said.
