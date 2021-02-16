12 killed, 1,009 injured in 899 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :At least 12 people were killed while 1,009 sustained injuries in 899 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday said 376 drivers, 30 juvenile drivers, 164 pedestrians, and 481 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics showed that 232 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 236 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 68 in Faisalabad with 79 victims and third Gujranwala with 67 accidents and 73 victims.

As per data, 713 motorcycles, 124 rickshaws, 87 cars, 55 vans, 20 buses, 45 trucksand 93 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.