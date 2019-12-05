UrduPoint.com
12 Killed, 1034 Injured In 945 Accidents In Punjab

At least twelve people were killed while 1034 sustained injuries in 945 accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :At least twelve people were killed while 1034 sustained injuries in 945 accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 sources said here Thursday that out of total injured, 592 people were seriously injured who were shifted different hospitals, whereas, 442 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 399 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 172 pedestrians and 475 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 245 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 242 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 80 in Faisalabad with 95 victims and at third Multan with 62 RTCs and 64 victims.

According to the data 769 motorbikes, 127 auto rickshaws, 87 motorcars, 38 vans, 10 passenger buses, 21 trucks and 138 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

