12 Killed, 1,063 Injured In 1,019 Accidents In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023

12 killed, 1,063 injured in 1,019 accidents in Punjab

At least 12 people were killed while 1,063 injured in 1,019 accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :At least 12 people were killed while 1,063 injured in 1,019 accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours in Punjab.

Out of the total injured, 576 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 487 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 529 drivers, 37 underage drivers, 122 pedestrians, and 424 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 230 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 253 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 83 in Multan with 83 victims and at third Faisalabad 75 with 80 victims.

As many as, 872 motorcycles, 47 rickshaws, 97 cars, 19 vans, nine buses, 29 trucks and 108 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.

