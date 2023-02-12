UrduPoint.com

12 Killed, 1,185 Injured In 1,121 Accidents In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2023 | 05:30 PM

12 killed, 1,185 injured in 1,121 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :At least 12 people were killed while 1,185 injured in 1,121 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 632 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 553 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Sunday.

The analysis showed that 622 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 149 pedestrians, and 426 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 267 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 280 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 90 in Multan with 90 victims and at third Faisalabad 80 with 80 victims.

As many as, 938 motorcycles, 76 rickshaws, 136 cars, 29 vans, 11 buses, 20 trucks and 101 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Rescue 1122 Sunday Top

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government S ..

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government Summit 2023

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

8 hours ago
 Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

17 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

18 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.