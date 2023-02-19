UrduPoint.com

12 Killed, 1,185 Injured In 1,121 Accidents In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2023 | 11:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :At least 12 people were killed while 1,185 injured in 1,121 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 632 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.l, whereas, 553 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, a spokesman for Rescue 1122 said here on Sunday.

The analysis showed that 622 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 149 pedestrians, and 426 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 267 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 280 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 90 in Multan with 90 victims and at third Faisalabad 80 with 80 victims.

As many as, 938 motorcycles, 76 rickshaws, 136 cars, 29 vans, 11 buses, 20 trucks and 101 other vehicles were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.

