12 killed, 1,215 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :At least 12 people were killed and 1,215 others injured in 1,148 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 661 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 559 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 here on Saturday.

The analysis showed that 1,011 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 138 pedestrians, and 503 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics showed that 230 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 238 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 91 in Faisalabad with 92 victims and at third Multan 75 with 75 victims.

As many as 995 motorcycle, 126 rickshaws, 245 motorcars, 40 vans, 22 buses, 41 trucks and 208 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.