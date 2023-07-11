Open Menu

12 Killed, 1,216 Injured In 1,156 Accidents In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 04:50 PM

12 killed, 1,216 injured in 1,156 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :At least 12 people were killed while 1,216 injured in 1,156 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Of whom, 673 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 543 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

Analysis showed that 583 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 148 pedestrians, and 497 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics showed that 233 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 248 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 82 in Multan with 85 victims and at third Faisalabad with 80 accidents and 97 victims.

As many as, 986 motorcycles, 69 rickshaws, 119 cars, 29 vans, 11 buses,30 trucks and 114 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in thetraffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

185 competitors to participate in UAE Muay Thai Op ..

185 competitors to participate in UAE Muay Thai Open Championships

3 minutes ago
 Private establishments subject to Emiratisation ta ..

Private establishments subject to Emiratisation targets to be expanded in 2024 a ..

48 minutes ago
 Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical ..

Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical question to PM

2 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

2 hours ago
 Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent ac ..

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent acceleration programmes

2 hours ago
 MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO ..

MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO hangar at Dubai South

2 hours ago
SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government ..

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government department fees

2 hours ago
 PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in P ..

PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in Peshawar

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in mont ..

Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in monthly ceremony

3 hours ago
 All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impecca ..

All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impeccable Performance and Cool Desig ..

3 hours ago
 Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 yea ..

Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 years dedicated service to her

3 hours ago
 PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring T ..

PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring Toshakhana case valid against I ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan