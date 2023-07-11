12 killed, 1,216 injured in 1,156 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :At least 12 people were killed while 1,216 injured in 1,156 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Of whom, 673 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 543 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

Analysis showed that 583 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 148 pedestrians, and 497 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics showed that 233 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 248 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 82 in Multan with 85 victims and at third Faisalabad with 80 accidents and 97 victims.

As many as, 986 motorcycles, 69 rickshaws, 119 cars, 29 vans, 11 buses,30 trucks and 114 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in thetraffic accidents.