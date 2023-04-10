12 killed, 1314 injured in 1,249 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :At least 12 people were killed while 1,314 injured in 1,249 accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 717 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 597 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Sunday.

The analysis showed that 665 drivers, 54 underage drivers, 162 pedestrians, and 499 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 315 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 339 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 89 in Gujranwala with 88 victims and at third Faisalabad with 83 accidents and 85 victims.

As many as, 1,063 motorcycles, 68 rickshaws, 124 cars, 23 vans, 13 buses, 29 trucks and 123 vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in traffic accidents.