12 Killed, 1,315 Injured In 1,220 Accidents In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 04:40 PM

12 killed, 1,315 injured in 1,220 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :At least 12 people were killed while 1,315 injured in 1,220 accidents in Punjab.

A spokesman for the Rescue 1122 said on Friday that 616 drivers, 79 underage drivers, 154 pedestrians, and 557 passengers were among the victims of the traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 262 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 262 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 88 in Multan with 91 victims and at third Gujranwala 83 with 88 victims.

As many as 1,045 motorcyles, 69 rickshaws, 145 cars, 25 vans, 16 buses, 24 trucks and 108 othervehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

