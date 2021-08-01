12 killed, 14 injured bin rain incidents this week: KP PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority ( PDMA) on Sunday said that around 12 people were killed and 14 other injured in rain related incidents during last six days.

In a statement , Kyhber Pakhtunkwa PDMA said that 93 houses were damaged partially while seven houses were completely damaged across the province.

Director General PDMA said that on the directives of Chief Minister Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the district administrations and all related organizations have been directed to had been directed t to expedite the relief operations in affected areas.

He said relief items had been distribution among rain-affected families in Charsadda.

Moreover, road leading to Owerk, Munawar, Bashkir, Narcourt and Bighost areas of Chitral had been restored partially.

He said district administration Chitral and concerned agencies were out on high alert and emergency operation center of PDMA was fully operational.

The PDMA helpline 1700 is working 24/7 to assist people in any untoward incident.