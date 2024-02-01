12 Killed, 14 Injured In Multiples Road Mishaps In IIOJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 01:00 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Twelve people were killed while 14 other sustained injuries in different road accidents that occurred in Indian illegally occupied Jammu And Kashmir (IIOJK) State on Wednesday late.
According to a report received from across the Line of Control (LoC), a series of road accidents in the forward Baramulla and Kishtwar districts of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have resulted in the loss of 12 lives and left 14 individuals injured.
One of the accidents occurred when a vehicle carrying passengers skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge on the Uri-Baramulla road, near the other side of the LoC.
This tragic incident claimed the lives of eight people, while eight others sustained injuries. Sadly, two of the severely injured individuals later succumbed to their injuries due to inadequate immediate medical attention at the state-run hospital.
The report identified the deceased as Tahira, wife of Reyaz Ahmad; Amina, daughter of Abdul Gani; Mohd Maqbool Sheikh, son of Ahmad Sheikh; Abdul Rehman, son of Fateh; Maqsood Ahmad, son of Gh. Rasool; Sarwa, wife of Gh. Mohd Bakshi; Sameena, wife of Ab. Hamid Sheikh; and Ab Razak, son of Ab Rehman.
In another tragic incident, a snow cutter machine accident resulted in the death of two individuals, while two others sustained injuries. The deceased were identified as Gh Mohi ud din Chopan, son of Mohd Shaban Chopan (60), and Ab Gani koka, son of Mohd Suban Koka (48).
Furthermore, in a separate incident, four individuals, including three non-locals, were injured after a vehicle skidded off in the Tangmarg area of Baramulla in occupied Kashmir.
