Open Menu

12 Killed, 14 Injured In Multiples Road Mishaps In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 01:00 PM

12 Killed, 14 injured in multiples Road mishaps in IIOJK

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Twelve people were killed while 14 other sustained injuries in different road accidents that occurred in Indian illegally occupied Jammu And Kashmir (IIOJK) State on Wednesday late.

According to a report received from across the Line of Control (LoC), a series of road accidents in the forward Baramulla and Kishtwar districts of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have resulted in the loss of 12 lives and left 14 individuals injured.

One of the accidents occurred when a vehicle carrying passengers skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge on the Uri-Baramulla road, near the other side of the LoC.

This tragic incident claimed the lives of eight people, while eight others sustained injuries. Sadly, two of the severely injured individuals later succumbed to their injuries due to inadequate immediate medical attention at the state-run hospital.

The report identified the deceased as Tahira, wife of Reyaz Ahmad; Amina, daughter of Abdul Gani; Mohd Maqbool Sheikh, son of Ahmad Sheikh; Abdul Rehman, son of Fateh; Maqsood Ahmad, son of Gh. Rasool; Sarwa, wife of Gh. Mohd Bakshi; Sameena, wife of Ab. Hamid Sheikh; and Ab Razak, son of Ab Rehman.

In another tragic incident, a snow cutter machine accident resulted in the death of two individuals, while two others sustained injuries. The deceased were identified as Gh Mohi ud din Chopan, son of Mohd Shaban Chopan (60), and Ab Gani koka, son of Mohd Suban Koka (48).

Furthermore, in a separate incident, four individuals, including three non-locals, were injured after a vehicle skidded off in the Tangmarg area of Baramulla in occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Accident Injured Snow Road Vehicle Wife Jammu From

Recent Stories

ECP to review law and order situation in two provi ..

ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today

34 minutes ago
 Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakista ..

Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

4 hours ago
 First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

13 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

13 hours ago
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

13 hours ago
 Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't d ..

Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets

13 hours ago
 Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJ ..

Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM

13 hours ago
 Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US o ..

Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official

14 hours ago
 CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Pai ..

CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord

14 hours ago
 FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional ..

FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan