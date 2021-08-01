UrduPoint.com

12 Killed, 14 Injured In Rain Related Incidents In KP: PDMA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 08:10 PM

12 killed, 14 injured in rain related incidents in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Kyhber Pakhtunkwa has said that around 12 people were killed and 14 injured in rain related incidents during last six days.

In a statement issued by the Authority here Sunday, the PDMA said that 93 houses were partially damaged and seven houses were completely damaged across the province.

The Director General PDMA told that on the directives of Chief Minister Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all district administrations and concerned organizations were directed to expedite the relief operations in rain affected areas.

He said that relief items had been distributed among the affected families in Charsadda. Roads leading to Owerk, Munawar, Bashkir, Narcourt and Bighost areas of Chitral have also been restored partially, he told.

The DG also said that all the district administrations and concerned agencies were put on high alert and Emergency Operation Center of PDMA was made fully operational around the clock. The PDMA's helpline 1700 is working round the clock for complaints about any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Alert Charsadda Chitral Sunday All

Recent Stories

Etisalat launches Digital Summer Camp to empower f ..

Etisalat launches Digital Summer Camp to empower future leaders

1 hour ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy of Ghana&#039;s A ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy of Ghana&#039;s Ambassador to UAE

2 hours ago
 RAK Properties net profit rises 348% to AED120 mil ..

RAK Properties net profit rises 348% to AED120 million in H1 2021

2 hours ago
 ERC’s Eid al-Adha sacrificial meat project reach ..

ERC’s Eid al-Adha sacrificial meat project reaches over 1.4 million people

2 hours ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium, Gulf Extrusions sign ag ..

Emirates Global Aluminium, Gulf Extrusions sign agreement on industrial by-produ ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure sees 140% ri ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure sees 140% rise in proceeds in H1 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.