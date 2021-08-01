12 killed, 14 injured in rain related incidents in KP: PDMA

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Kyhber Pakhtunkwa has said that around 12 people were killed and 14 injured in rain related incidents during last six days.

In a statement issued by the Authority here Sunday, the PDMA said that 93 houses were partially damaged and seven houses were completely damaged across the province.

The Director General PDMA told that on the directives of Chief Minister Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all district administrations and concerned organizations were directed to expedite the relief operations in rain affected areas.

He said that relief items had been distributed among the affected families in Charsadda. Roads leading to Owerk, Munawar, Bashkir, Narcourt and Bighost areas of Chitral have also been restored partially, he told.

The DG also said that all the district administrations and concerned agencies were put on high alert and Emergency Operation Center of PDMA was made fully operational around the clock. The PDMA's helpline 1700 is working round the clock for complaints about any untoward incident.