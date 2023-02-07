UrduPoint.com

12 Killed, 15 Injured In Traffic Accident Kohistan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 09:46 PM

12 killed, 15 injured in traffic accident Kohistan

At least twelve persons were killed and fifteen others were injured in a traffic accident that occurred near Shatiayal area of Karakuram Highway, Kohistan, police sources reported on Tuesday

KOHHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :At least twelve persons were killed and fifteen others were injured in a traffic accident that occurred near Shatiayal area of Karakuram Highway, Kohistan, police sources reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a rashly driven bus collided with a car near Shatiayal area of KaraKuram Highway (KKH), resulting in the killing of twelve persons on the spot. Some fifteen persons were also injured.

The police and rescue teams rushed to the site to shift the injured to a nearby hospital. The rescue operation was continuing till the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Gilgit-Baltistan issued directives to ensure all necessary arrangements for injured persons at the hospital.

