12 killed, 1,607 injured in Punjab road accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Twelve people were killed and 1,607 others injured in 1,390 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report, issued by the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, here on Wednesday.

As many as 650 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 957 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 920 drivers, 68 underage drivers, 177 pedestrians and 522 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

The statistics show that 294 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 368 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 86 accidents and 91 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 81 accidents and 87 victims.

According to the data, 1,347 motorbikes, 106 auto-rickshaws, 151 motorcars, 23 vans, nine passenger buses, 34 trucks and 136 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.