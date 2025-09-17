12 Killed, 1,607 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Twelve people were killed and 1,607 others injured in 1,390 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report, issued by the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, here on Wednesday.
As many as 650 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 957 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 920 drivers, 68 underage drivers, 177 pedestrians and 522 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.
The statistics show that 294 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 368 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 86 accidents and 91 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 81 accidents and 87 victims.
According to the data, 1,347 motorbikes, 106 auto-rickshaws, 151 motorcars, 23 vans, nine passenger buses, 34 trucks and 136 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
Recent Stories
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves National Policy for Econom ..
ADIA publishes 2024 Review
UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs ..
Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AED 1 billion in new projects in ..
UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum opens in Abu Dhabi
UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of World, Traditional Religions in A ..
Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab World in Shipping Centre Develo ..
Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan
UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..
YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators
Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect
PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sutlej Flood: Gauge level declines by two feet beneath Empress Bridge2 minutes ago
-
Distillery unearthed, drug peddler held2 minutes ago
-
One die, 23 injured in Chiniot road accidents2 minutes ago
-
Police recover mainpuri,raw material2 minutes ago
-
12 killed, 1,607 injured in Punjab road accidents2 minutes ago
-
CPO orders traffic reforms at open court12 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan condoles with Malik Ahmed Khan on uncle’s demise12 minutes ago
-
Steps finalized to improve school facilities12 minutes ago
-
Soft encroachments removed to ease traffic flows12 minutes ago
-
DG NADRA assures SACM of opening center in Kot, Dargai22 minutes ago
-
Youth killed by friend for ending friendship32 minutes ago
-
Warm welcome for Korean delegation in Taxila32 minutes ago