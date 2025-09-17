Open Menu

12 Killed, 1,607 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 08:50 PM

12 killed, 1,607 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Twelve people were killed and 1,607 others injured in 1,390 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report, issued by the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, here on Wednesday.

As many as 650 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 957 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 920 drivers, 68 underage drivers, 177 pedestrians and 522 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

The statistics show that 294 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 368 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 86 accidents and 91 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 81 accidents and 87 victims.

According to the data, 1,347 motorbikes, 106 auto-rickshaws, 151 motorcars, 23 vans, nine passenger buses, 34 trucks and 136 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves National Policy for Econom ..

22 minutes ago
 ADIA publishes 2024 Review

ADIA publishes 2024 Review

52 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vic ..

UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AE ..

Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AED 1 billion in new projects in ..

2 hours ago
 UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum ope ..

UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum opens in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of Wor ..

UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of World, Traditional Religions in A ..

2 hours ago
Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab W ..

Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab World in Shipping Centre Develo ..

2 hours ago
 Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Paki ..

Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Princ ..

UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..

3 hours ago
 YouTube rolls out new monetization features for cr ..

YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators

3 hours ago
 Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspec ..

Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan