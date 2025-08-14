12 Killed, 1,735 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 11:19 PM
Twelve people were killed and 1,735 others injured in 1,483 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report, issued by the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, here on Thursday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Twelve people were killed and 1,735 others injured in 1,483 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report, issued by the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, here on Thursday.
As many as 738 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 997 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams. The data analysis showed that 1,006 drivers, 91 underage drivers, 196 pedestrians and 545 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.
The statistics showed that 279 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 334 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 105 accidents and 122 victims, and at third Multan with 85 accidents and 88 victims.
According to the data, 1,528 motorbikes, 95 auto-rickshaws, 145 motorcars, 29 vans, six passenger buses, 33 trucks and 136 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Finance briefs visiting Indonesian delegation on best government pra ..
UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over flood victims
UAE conducts 71st airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
Grand farewell ceremony honors military leaders in Kohat
Shaken Sher Dil Kabaddi Club wins Independence Day tournament
No stone to be left unturned to improve lives of people: CM Maryam
FIEDMC marks Independence Day with flag hoisting, cake cutting and tree plantati ..
100 recitations of Holy Quran for blessings to martyrs completed at Governor Hou ..
Man killed, woman injured in road accident
Nation celebrated 79th Independence Day with enthusiasm, unity
12 killed, 1,735 injured in Punjab road accidents
ADIHEX expands its falcon auction to eight days
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Grand farewell ceremony honors military leaders in Kohat9 minutes ago
-
No stone to be left unturned to improve lives of people: CM Maryam9 minutes ago
-
FIEDMC marks Independence Day with flag hoisting, cake cutting and tree plantation9 minutes ago
-
100 recitations of Holy Quran for blessings to martyrs completed at Governor House9 minutes ago
-
Man killed, woman injured in road accident2 minutes ago
-
Nation celebrated 79th Independence Day with enthusiasm, unity2 minutes ago
-
12 killed, 1,735 injured in Punjab road accidents2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army forced enemy to raise white flag within few hours: Muqam2 minutes ago
-
FAC celebrates Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq2 minutes ago
-
Kohat police arrest brother for sister's murder14 minutes ago
-
FDA celebrates Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq14 minutes ago
-
Central Jail Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal14 minutes ago