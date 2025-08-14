Open Menu

12 Killed, 1,735 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 11:19 PM

Twelve people were killed and 1,735 others injured in 1,483 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report, issued by the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, here on Thursday

As many as 738 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 997 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams. The data analysis showed that 1,006 drivers, 91 underage drivers, 196 pedestrians and 545 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

As many as 738 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 997 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams. The data analysis showed that 1,006 drivers, 91 underage drivers, 196 pedestrians and 545 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

The statistics showed that 279 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 334 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 105 accidents and 122 victims, and at third Multan with 85 accidents and 88 victims.

According to the data, 1,528 motorbikes, 95 auto-rickshaws, 145 motorcars, 29 vans, six passenger buses, 33 trucks and 136 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

