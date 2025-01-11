Open Menu

12 Killed, 25 Others Injured In Karak Trailer Accident

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 11, 2025 | 04:06 PM

KARAK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2025) At least 12 died and 25 others got injured after trailer crushed several vehicles in Karak area, the local people said on Saturday.

The Karak Deputy Commissioner confirmed that the victims of the accident on the Indus Highway near Ambari Killa Chowk were being transferred to hospitals. He said that a red alert was issued at the local hospitals.

The death toll rose to 12 while 25 others got injured.

According to reports, the accident occurred due to the trailer's brakes got failed. The trailer collided with several vehicles, and a passenger bus was crushed under it. The efforts are underway to retrieve bodies and injured individuals from under the trailer.

The police said that the death toll may rise as the passenger coach is still trapped under the trailer, and the rescuers are extracting the injured.

The police and rescue teams are actively engaged in relief operations at the scene.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi took notice of the traffic accident in Karak and sought further details. The Governor directed the health department to provide all possible assistance to the injured.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also directed the Red Crescent teams to assist in the relief efforts, along with instructions for Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) workers to participate in the rescue activities and donate blood.

The reports said that Trailer driver Sami Ullah from the Laki Marwat district was arrested in an injured state and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

The main highway has been cleared to restore traffic flow.

