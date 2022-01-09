UrduPoint.com

12 Killed, 29 Others Injured In Rain-snowfall Related Incidents In KP: PDMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2022 | 12:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sunday confirmed death of 12 persons and 29 other injured in rain and snowfall related incidents all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to detail issued here by PDMA of various accidents due to rains and snowfall since December 3. PDMA reports said that at least 12 people were killed and 29 others injured in different accidents in Peshawar.

22 houses partially damaged, the PDMA report said. In Charsadda and Dir Upper, relief items were distributed to the families affected by the rains and snowfall while relief operations are being carried out by the concerned district administration on the direction of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, said the PDMA report.

District administration and concerned agencies are taking steps to rehabilitate the closed roads, said PDMA in the report Bagnotar was cleared from 23 km of Donga Gali, 13 km Donga Gali to Changa Gali cleared of snow and 8 km of Changa Gali Barriyan were also cleared by GDA officials.

PDMA is in close touch with all the districts, said DG PDMA. Relevant departments are on alert on the directive of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with District Administration, Rescue 1122 and GDA personnel are in the field with heavy machinery, said DG PDMA.

It is worth mentioning here that the PDMA had sent a letter to all the districts on January 1, last, in which it was forecasting rain and snowfall and giving instructions for precautionary measures, said DG PDMA. He said PDMA control room is active 24/7 and report any untoward incident to our helpline 1700, said DG PDMA.

