12 Killed, 720 Injured In 694 Accidents In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:30 AM

12 killed, 720 injured in 694 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :At least 12 people were killed while 720 sustained injuries in 694 accidents in Punjab during last 24 hoirs.

A spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday said 291 drivers, 15 underage drivers, 107 pedestrians, and 334 passengers were among victims of road crashes.

The statistics showed that 141 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 136 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 65 in Multan with 72 victims and at third Faisalabad with 61 accidents and 72 victims.

As many as, 584 motorcycles, 76 rickshaws, 76 cars, 31 vans, two buses, 29 trucks and 90 othervehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in accidents.

