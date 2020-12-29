UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Killed, 727 Injured In 671 Accidents In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

12 killed, 727 injured in 671 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :At least 12 people were killed while 727 sustained injuries in 671 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of total injured, 414 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 313 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 292 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 116 pedestrians, and 331 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 142 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 146 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 50 in Multan with 52 victims and at third Faisalabad with 48 accidents and 54 victims.

As many as, 496 motorcycles, 96 rickshaws, 86 cars, 37 vans, 11 buses, 29 trucks and 88 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Russia admits to world's third-worst coronavirus d ..

26 minutes ago

Iran Extends Condolences to Armenia Over Victims o ..

27 minutes ago

Jordan to get 1 mln Pfizer vaccine doses: health m ..

18 minutes ago

Republicans Sue Pence to Ensure He Can Determine E ..

18 minutes ago

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa calls on Prime Ministe ..

18 minutes ago

UN Envoy for Libya Holds 2nd Political Dialogue Fo ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.