12 killed, 727 injured in 671 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :At least 12 people were killed while 727 sustained injuries in 671 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of total injured, 414 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 313 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 292 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 116 pedestrians, and 331 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 142 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 146 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 50 in Multan with 52 victims and at third Faisalabad with 48 accidents and 54 victims.

As many as, 496 motorcycles, 96 rickshaws, 86 cars, 37 vans, 11 buses, 29 trucks and 88 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.