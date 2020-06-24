12 killed, 840 injured in 724 accidents in Punjab

At least 12 people were killed while 840 sustained injuries in 724 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :At least 12 people were killed while 840 sustained injuries in 724 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of total injured, 469 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 297 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 342 drivers, 27 juvenile drivers, 119 pedestrians, and 391 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 137 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 148 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 74 in Multan with 82 victims and at third Faisalabad with 53 accidents and 62 victims.

As many as, 617 motorcycles, 80 rickshaws, 54 cars, 22 vans, eight buses, 29 trucks and 87 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.