12 killed, 870 injured in 817 accidents across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :At least 12 people were killed while 870 others injured in 817 road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 sources said here Tuesday that 509 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals, while 361 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 349 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 156 pedestrians and 385 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics show that 220 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 215 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 66 in Faisalabad with 75 victims and at third Multan with 54 accidents and 56 victims.

According to the data 635 motorbikes, 106 auto-rickshaws, 78 motorcars, 24 vans, 11 passenger buses, 16 trucks and 131 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.