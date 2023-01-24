UrduPoint.com

12 Killed, 931 Injured In 927 Accidents In Punjab

Published January 24, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :At least 12 people were killed while 931 injured in 927 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the Rescue 1122 on Tuesday said 468 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 112 pedestrians and 363 passengers were among the victims of the traffic accidents.

The statistics showed that 238 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 240 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 69 in Faisalabad with 63 victims and third Multan 54 with 50 victims.

As many as 781 motorcycles, 68 rickshaws,30 vans, 13 buses, 22 trucks and 76 othervehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

