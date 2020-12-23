12 killed, 937 injured in 871 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :At least 12 people were killed, while 937 sustained injuries in 871 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the injured, 547 people were injured seriously and were shifted to different hospitals, whereas 390 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 359 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 149 pedestrians, and 441 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 211 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 234 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 84 victims and at third Multan with 67 accidents and 74 victims.

As many as, 711 motorcycles, 140 rickshaws, 82 motorcars, 24 vans, 10 buses, 33 trucks and 127 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in road traffic accidents.