UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Killed, 937 Injured In 871 Accidents In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:31 AM

12 killed, 937 injured in 871 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :At least 12 people were killed, while 937 sustained injuries in 871 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the injured, 547 people were injured seriously and were shifted to different hospitals, whereas 390 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 359 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 149 pedestrians, and 441 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 211 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 234 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 84 victims and at third Multan with 67 accidents and 74 victims.

As many as, 711 motorcycles, 140 rickshaws, 82 motorcars, 24 vans, 10 buses, 33 trucks and 127 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

UAE Fatwa Council says it’s permissible to use C ..

5 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Reaffirm Commitment to Developing Co ..

7 minutes ago

Newborns Gain Protection From COVID-19 When Moms G ..

7 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Discussed Situation Around Iranian N ..

7 minutes ago

Cultural hubs play key role in fuelling knowledge, ..

50 minutes ago

California Secretary of State Padilla to Fill Harr ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.