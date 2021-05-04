UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Killed As Bus Overturns On Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 08:05 PM

12 killed as bus overturns on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway

At least 12 people were killed when a speedy passenger bus overturned near Burhan Interchange on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway M-1 on Tuesday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :At least 12 people were killed when a speedy passenger bus overturned near Burhan Interchange on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway M-1 on Tuesday morning.

According to the details, a Mardan bound speedy bus bearing registration number LES 5055 was coming from Lahore.

The bus was overtuned when its driver lost control over it near Burhan Interchange. As result, six passengers were killed on the spot whereas another six passengers succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

On getting information, the DIG and other officers of Motorway Police instantly reached the spot and started rescue work. The reason of the accident is being investigated.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Police Motorway Driver Mardan From

Recent Stories

No Casualties as Rockets Hit Iraqi Base Housing US ..

2 seconds ago

Nasdaq leads US stocks down amid valuation worries ..

3 seconds ago

US Stock Indexes Down Almost 2% on Fears of 'Sell ..

6 seconds ago

Dubai to host first in-person travel &amp; tourism ..

38 minutes ago

Sinner marches on in Madrid after Guido retires

7 seconds ago

Napoleon's used hanky goes on sale

9 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.