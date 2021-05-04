12 killed as bus overturns on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway

At least 12 people were killed when a speedy passenger bus overturned near Burhan Interchange on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway M-1 on Tuesday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :At least 12 people were killed when a speedy passenger bus overturned near Burhan Interchange on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway M-1 on Tuesday morning.

According to the details, a Mardan bound speedy bus bearing registration number LES 5055 was coming from Lahore.

The bus was overtuned when its driver lost control over it near Burhan Interchange. As result, six passengers were killed on the spot whereas another six passengers succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

On getting information, the DIG and other officers of Motorway Police instantly reached the spot and started rescue work. The reason of the accident is being investigated.