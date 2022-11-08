12 killed in road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :At least 12 people were killed while 1,186 injured in 1,161 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Of whom, 641 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 545 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 here on Tuesday.

Analysis showed that 587 drivers, 39 underage drivers, 160 pedestrians, and 451 passengers were among the victims of road accidents.

Statistics showed that 300 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 306 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 94 Multan with 91 victims and at third Faisalabad with 75 accidents and 79 victims.

As many as 1008 motorcycles, 99 rickshaws, 108 cars, 29 vans, six buses, 16 trucks and131 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.