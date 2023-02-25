UrduPoint.com

12 Killed, Several Injured After Three-vehicle Pileup In Rahim Yar Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :At least 12 persons were killed and several others were injured in the pileup involving three vehicles in Rahim Yar Khan on wee hours of Saturday.

As per detail, police sources said the accident occurred at the Motorway M5 near Rukanpur area of Rahim Yar Khan where a van overturned when its tyre burst while a bus and a jeep coming from behind collided with it, due to which 12 persons were killed on the spot, a private news channels reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan.

