12 Killed, Several Injured Due To Blast In Peshawar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 08:35 PM

12 killed, several injured due to blast in Peshawar

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ammanullah also died in result of blast the nature of which is not yet clear.

Quetta: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2020) At least 12 people including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ammanullah died and several others injured in a powerful explosion in the provincial capital’s Satellite Town here on Friday.

According to police, the nature of blast is not yet clear as investigation is underway to determine as what it was and how it happened.

The blast which occurred in Satellite Town’ Ghausabad shattered the glass windows of nearby buildings and shops.

It caused panic among the people as the sound of the explosion was heard far and wide in the city.

Soon after the explosion, security forces and rescue staff reached the spot and shifted the wounded people to local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

After the incident police contingents reached the spot and cordoned off the site of the blast.

