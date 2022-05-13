12 killed, several injured in Gujranwala road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :At least 12 persons were killed and several others injured when a dumper truck collided with two passenger vans in Kot Ladha area near Gujranwala on Friday morning.

As per details, the tragic accident occurred at the Hafizabad Road in Kot Ladha area near Gujranwala where a dumper truck collided with two vans and killed 12 persons on the spot and injuring eight others.

The ill-fated passenger vans were going to Gujranwala from Hafizabad when the accident occurred in Kot Ladha area, private tv channels reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters Hospital.