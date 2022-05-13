12 killed,8 injured in road accident

GUJRANWALA,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :At least 12 people were killed and eight others injured when two passenger vehicles collided with a dumper near here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred on Gujranwala-Hafizabad road near Kot Ladhha as the both vehicles (wagons) were going to Gujranwala from Sargodha when they collided with the dumper.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to District Headquarters Hostpital.