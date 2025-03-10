Open Menu

12 Kilograms Of Prohibited Chinese Salt Was Recovered And Destroyed On The Spot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 05:40 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Punjab Food Authority Chiniot is taking strict action against those selling prohibited and unhealthy items.

Food safety teams under the supervision of Deputy Director Operations Punjab Food Authority Dr Qasim Raza inspected various shops in the areas of Neshahr, during which a large quantity of 12 kilograms of prohibited Chinese salt was recovered and destroyed on the spot.

A fine of Rs 68,000 was imposed on the shopkeepers under the Punjab Food Authority Act for continuous violation of the rules.

Furthermore, a heavy fine was imposed on the Sweets and Bakers Unit for non-compliance with instructions, violation of hygiene rules, absence of medical certificate and poor sanitation.

The Deputy Director has said that the public should contact 1223 for any complaint related to food adulteration.

