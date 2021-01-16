12 kite sellers arrested, 1800 kites confiscated

Police in their crackdown against kite sellers and flyers arrested 12 people and seized over 1800 kites along with24 string rolls and other material used for the kite flying

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Police in their crackdown against kite sellers and flyers arrested 12 people and seized over 1800 kites along with24 string rolls and other material used for the kite flying.

According to a spokesman, the Sadiqabad police detained Bashir Ahmed and Zeeshan with 1,210 kites and five string rolls.

The Westridge police held Usman, Mazhar and Imran with 170 kites and four string rolls.

The Taxila police apprehended Hussain, Bilal and recovered 200 kites.

Abdullah was booked by Race Course Ps for carrying 200 kites and ten string rolls.

New Town Police held Arbaz and Rehman with 50 kites.

Two kite sellers namely Muneeb and Sajjad were sent behind bars for possessing 25 kites and five string rolls.

Police registered against all of them and sent behind the bars.

The spokesman said raids would continue to ensure implementation of the ban on kite flying.