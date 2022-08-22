UrduPoint.com

12 Km New Sewerage Line To Be Laid In The City: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2022 | 06:30 PM

12 km new sewerage line to be laid in the city: DC

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Abbas Chatha said on Monday that 12 kilometer new sewerage line would be laid in the city as most of the sewerage lines of the city were old and faulty.

During his visit of different areas of the city, the deputy commissioner said that the new sewerage line would be laid under Punjab Cities Programme to facilitate masses.

He said that the plan for laying the new sewerage line was in final stages and work would be started soon. He also directed officers concerned to launch a special cleanliness campaign of sewerage lines.

The DC visited Tariqabad disposal station and ordered more improvement in performance related to the facility of sewerage. He directed Administrator Municipal Committee Umer Iftekhar Sherazi to make all possible efforts for permanent solution of sewerage issues in the city.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit All

Recent Stories

Sedition case: Court allows two days physical rema ..

Sedition case: Court allows two days physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

1 hour ago
 Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan' ..

Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan's requirement: WHO

2 hours ago
 Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab ..

Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab beat Sindh to lift trophy

3 hours ago
 PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of P ..

PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on Tuesday

3 hours ago
 Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants ..

Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants of entertainment industry

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.