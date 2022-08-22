12 km new sewerage line to be laid in the city: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Abbas Chatha said on Monday that 12 kilometer new sewerage line would be laid in the city as most of the sewerage lines of the city were old and faulty.

During his visit of different areas of the city, the deputy commissioner said that the new sewerage line would be laid under Punjab Cities Programme to facilitate masses.

He said that the plan for laying the new sewerage line was in final stages and work would be started soon. He also directed officers concerned to launch a special cleanliness campaign of sewerage lines.

The DC visited Tariqabad disposal station and ordered more improvement in performance related to the facility of sewerage. He directed Administrator Municipal Committee Umer Iftekhar Sherazi to make all possible efforts for permanent solution of sewerage issues in the city.