UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Land Grabbers Held, Weapons And Ammunition Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 05:00 PM

12 land grabbers held, weapons and ammunition recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 12 land grabbers during its operation against those involved in occupying lands by harassing people and recovered weapons and ammunition from them.

According to police spokesperson, Islamabad police have launched effective crackdown against land grabbers following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar. Special police teams have been constituted in each police zone, this operation, is being conducted under the direct supervision of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed.

The teams of Saddar and Rural Zones including SPs, SDPOs and SHOs conducted operation last night against land grabbers in their areas and nabbed 12 accused besides recovery of weapons and ammunition from them.

IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said that land grabbing activities would not be tolerated and directed to continue indiscriminate action against those illegally occupying land of others.

He directed to take prompt action on complaints of citizens and provide relief to them.

Islamabad police chief said that effective action should be ensured to protect lives and property of the citizens. He said that no sluggish attitude would be tolerated in this regard.

Meanwhile, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed all police officials including SPs SDPOs and SHOs to remain vigilant. He directed effective policing measures against land grabbers, drug pushers and other anti-social elements.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Saddar All From

Recent Stories

Ma’an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

3 minutes ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in 3rd meeting of G20 ..

33 minutes ago

Emirates Mars Mission is UAE’s contribution to e ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of the Em ..

3 hours ago

EAD rehabilitating mountainous natural habitats in ..

4 hours ago

National Human Rights Committee discusses preparat ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.