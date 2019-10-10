12 law-breakers arrested in Faisalabad

The police arrested 12 persons on the charge of decanting LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas),power theft and violating renting rules during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) -:The police arrested 12 persons on the charge of decanting LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas),power theft and violating renting rules during the past 24 hours.

Police said here on Thursday,the teams conducted raids at various illegal LPG refilling points and arrested six shopkeepers including Daood from Sani road, Arif from Ghousia chowk, Ali Raza from Bawa Chak, Allah Ditta from Chak No 214-RB, Israr and Faisal Javed.

Fesco teams arrested two power pilferers-- Shaukat Ali of chak no 19-JB and Rafaqat Hussain for stealing electricity through installing direct wires with main line.Nishatabad police registered cases.

Meanwhile, police arrested four property owners and tenants on violation of temporary residence ordinance-2015. Those arrested included Qasim, Yousaf,Abdul Ghaffar and Faizan.