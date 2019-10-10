UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Law-breakers Arrested In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 01:56 PM

12 law-breakers arrested in Faisalabad

The police arrested 12 persons on the charge of decanting LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas),power theft and violating renting rules during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) -:The police arrested 12 persons on the charge of decanting LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas),power theft and violating renting rules during the past 24 hours.

Police said here on Thursday,the teams conducted raids at various illegal LPG refilling points and arrested six shopkeepers including Daood from Sani road, Arif from Ghousia chowk, Ali Raza from Bawa Chak, Allah Ditta from Chak No 214-RB, Israr and Faisal Javed.

Fesco teams arrested two power pilferers-- Shaukat Ali of chak no 19-JB and Rafaqat Hussain for stealing electricity through installing direct wires with main line.Nishatabad police registered cases.

Meanwhile, police arrested four property owners and tenants on violation of temporary residence ordinance-2015. Those arrested included Qasim, Yousaf,Abdul Ghaffar and Faizan.

Related Topics

LPG Police Electricity Road Gas From

Recent Stories

Pak army’s soldier martyred in Indian army’s v ..

31 minutes ago

Sepoy embraces shahadat, two women injured in ceas ..

8 minutes ago

Turkish Defense Ministry Says Operation in Syria's ..

8 minutes ago

Belarusian Economy to Lose $400Mln in 2020 Over Ru ..

8 minutes ago

Lok Virsa closed 'Mandwa Film Club'

8 minutes ago

Ukraine's Zelensky denies Trump tried to 'blackmai ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.