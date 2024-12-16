12 Law Breakers Nabbed
Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 11:10 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) District police arrested 12 alleged criminals from various parts of the district,here on Monday.
According to a spokesperson,teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Naveed,Saleem, Arsalan,Tahir,Wajid,Shams,Shahid, Arif,Rehan,Majid,Mubashir and Zain.
The police recovered 1.8-kg hashish,nine pistols,five guns,three Kalashnikovs,490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
