12 Lawbreakers Including Three For Possessing Illegal Weapons Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 12 lawbreakers including three for possessing illegal weapons besides recovering three pistols 30 bore with several rounds from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Banni police held Nadeem Shoukat for having a 30 bore pistol. Sadiqabad police also recovered a 30 bore pistol and several rounds from the possession of Muhammad Adnan while another accused namely Muhammad Pervaiz was sent behind the bars for carrying a 30 bore pistol.

Meanwhile, City, Banni, Gujar Khan, Ratta Amral, Pirwadhai, Wah Cantt, Rawat and Airport police conducted raids in different areas and arrested eight accused namely Abid Hussain, Jameel Shoukat, Muhammad Adeel, Faisal Khan, Fakhar Imran, Azhar Nawaz, Adeel Kiani and Haris Sajawal for possessing 1155 grams charras, 30 liters liquor and seven rounds of 30 bore pistol.

Waris Khan police rounded up a drunkard namely Shah Jahan as he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

