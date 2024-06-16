12 Livestock Markets Established In Abbottabad For Eid-ul-Azha
Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) In preparation for Eid-ul-Azha, 12 livestock markets have been established across the four tehsils of Abbottabad to facilitate the buying and selling of sacrificial animals.
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, accompanied by TMO Abbottabad Shakeel Hayat, on Sunday inspected livestock markets at Chhona, Kala Pul, Neelay Pair and other locations. They evaluated the enforcement of SOPs, cleanliness standards, and measures in place to prevent animal diseases.
The Deputy Commissioner instructed the the TMO Abbottabad to guarantee the provision of essential services, including cleanliness and the supply of clean drinking water.
He emphasized the need to enhance the buying and selling process in all markets. Additionally, he distributed bags among the citizens for the proper disposal of animal waste in the livestock markets.
Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Arshad Mahmood also conducted inspections of the livestock markets in the city and surrounding areas. During his visit, he assessed the available facilities and issued directives to the TMA and Cantonment board Abbottabad staff to ensure smooth operations.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
Slain child's body found near DSP's office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
8 accused held, narcotics recovered3 minutes ago
-
Butchers demand high fee for slaughter in Bahawalpur3 minutes ago
-
Boy killed in road accident3 minutes ago
-
Minister LG directs to ensure provision of water, sheds in cattle markets3 minutes ago
-
All set to celebrate Eid ul Azha with religious fervour in Sukkur23 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader pays tribute to Punjab CM23 minutes ago
-
1000 Eid congregations in Faisalabad district33 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 cancels holidays33 minutes ago
-
Saleem Channa’s book launching ceremony held33 minutes ago
-
FWMC distributes bags for collecting entrails33 minutes ago
-
Home Minister orders comprehensive security on Eid ul Azha43 minutes ago
-
Dry, very hot weather likely to persist in city43 minutes ago