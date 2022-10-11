12 Major Generals promoted to rank of Lieutenant General : ISPR

The Pakistan Army on Tuesday promoted as many as 12 Major Generals to the rank of LieutenantGeneral

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Army on Tuesday promoted as many as 12 Major Generals to the rank of LieutenantGeneral.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release, said the promoted officers included Major General Inam Haider Malik, Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Major General Nauman Zakria, Major General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Major General Ayman Bilal Safdar, Major General Ahsan Gulrez, Major General Syed Aamer Raza, Major General Shahid Imtiaz, Major General Muhammad Munir Afsar, Major General Babar Iftikhar, Major General Yousaf Jamal, and Major General Kashif Nazir.