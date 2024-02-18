Open Menu

12 Marriage Halls Fined Over Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2024 | 12:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fines on twelve marriage halls for violating rules in the district.

According to news release issued by PFA on Sunday, on the special direction of PFA Director

General, the food safety teams launched an inspection drive of the marriage halls in the district.

During the checking, the teams conducted the inspection of 80 marriage halls and found that

12 marriage halls were involved in violation of authority's rules.

The food safety teams also issued warning notices to 58 marriage halls.

Meanwhile, the PFA team wasted 70-kg expired food items during checking of various food

outlets in the city.

Citizens could register their complaints regarding adulteration on PFA helpline-1223 at anytime.

